  • Review: Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-27-2020 10:12 AM  Number of Views: 10  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9  Next

    Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Review Author:
    Dale Ashcroft

    Suggested Price:
    $39.99
    Buy Here

    Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9

    Aircraft Description

    The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia.

    "The Hawker Hunter is a transonic British jet-powered fighter aircraft that was developed by Hawker Aircraft for the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the late 1940s and early 1950s. It was designed to take advantage of the newly developed Rolls-Royce Avon turbojet engine and the swept wing, and was the first jet-powered aircraft produced by Hawker to be procured by the RAF. On 7 September 1953, the modified first prototype broke the world air speed record for aircraft, achieving a speed of 727.63 mph (1,171.01 km/h; 632.29 kn).

    The single-seat Hunter was introduced to service in 1954 as a manoeuvrable day interceptor aircraft, quickly succeeding first-generation jet fighters in RAF service such as the Gloster Meteor and the de Havilland Venom. The all-weather/night fighter role was filled by the Gloster Javelin. Successively improved variants of the type were produced, adopting increasingly more capable engine models and expanding its fuel capacity amongst other modifications being implemented. Hunters were also used by two RAF display teams: the "Black Arrows", who on one occasion looped a record-breaking 22 Hunters in formation, and later the "Blue Diamonds", who flew 16 aircraft. The Hunter was also widely exported, serving with a total of 21 overseas air forces. In total 1972 aircraft were built and remained in operational service until as late as 2014."

    Specifications (F.6)

    • Powerplant: 1 Rolls-Royce Avon 207 turbojet, 10,145 lbf (45.13 kN)
    • Span: 33 ft 8 in (10.26 m)
    • Maximum Weight: Loaded - 17,750 lb (8,050 kg) / Take-off - 24,600 lb (11,158 kg)
    • Capacity: One pilot
    • Maximum Speed: Mach 0.94, 620 kn (715 mph, 1,150 km/h) at sea level
    • Maximum Range: Combat - 385 nmi (445 mi, 715 km) / Ferry -1,650 nmi (1,900 mi, 3,060 km) with external fuel tanks

    PC Specs

    Recommended

    • Flight Simulator X (Acceleration, Gold or SP2 required), FSX: Steam Edition or P3D v4/v3/v2/v1
    • 2.5 GHz or any Dual Core
    • 2.0 GB RAM
    • 512 MB graphics card
    • Windows 10 / 8 / 7
    • 825 MB hard drive space

    Testing Specs

    • P3D v4.5
    • Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor
    • Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz
    • Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 8192 MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card
    • Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced
    • Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

    Cost And Installation

    At the time of writing this review, the Just Flight Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9 was priced at $39.99 (or £32.63). The size of the download was relatively small compared to other aircraft products out there coming in at only 291 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and easy with only a few clicks of the mouse.

    Installation was also trouble free. The installer will give you an option of what simulator you would like to install the aircraft to, being either FSX or Prepar3D. Once a selection of these is made, further choices of which version of the simulator are available. A product activation code is required in order to install the Hunter; this will be issued once successful payment has been taken.

    Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9

    Documentation

    The Hunter comes with a 32 page manual which details various aspects of the aircraft; these include:

    • Installation and support
    • Walk-around the aircraft showing off various features of the external model
    • Panel guide
    • System guide
    • Flying the Hawker Hunter F.6 and FGA.9
    • Procedural checklist

    A walk through start up procedure is included within the manual to get you off the chocks quickly and within the sim there is a checklist which can be accessed through the kneeboard in the drop down menu.

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HF,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro boeing boeing 747 bristol california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Capt.Charlier

    Weather engine

    Thread Starter: Capt.Charlier

    Hello fellow pilots, I have since 3 days a major issue with my weather engine from HiFi active sky Evolution. Whatever i do, i got always the...

    Last Post By: Capt.Charlier Today, 10:43 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    757 Coast to Coast

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Just a little jaunt from Miami to Seattle PART 1

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Every once in awhile, I like to step away from the jetliners and military aircraft!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    And fly something a little newer and a whole lot easier to fly! Seems lately, I have been able to find several nice Piper aircraft when browsing the...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 09:53 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Another nice flying warbird, the Republic XP-72!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Another warbird that is very stable, predictable and a great performing tail dragger! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 09:47 AM Go to last post