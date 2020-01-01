Review: Just Flight - Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9

Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9 Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Dale Ashcroft Suggested Price:

$39.99

Aircraft Description

The following is a direct quote from Wikipedia.

"The Hawker Hunter is a transonic British jet-powered fighter aircraft that was developed by Hawker Aircraft for the Royal Air Force (RAF) during the late 1940s and early 1950s. It was designed to take advantage of the newly developed Rolls-Royce Avon turbojet engine and the swept wing, and was the first jet-powered aircraft produced by Hawker to be procured by the RAF. On 7 September 1953, the modified first prototype broke the world air speed record for aircraft, achieving a speed of 727.63 mph (1,171.01 km/h; 632.29 kn).

The single-seat Hunter was introduced to service in 1954 as a manoeuvrable day interceptor aircraft, quickly succeeding first-generation jet fighters in RAF service such as the Gloster Meteor and the de Havilland Venom. The all-weather/night fighter role was filled by the Gloster Javelin. Successively improved variants of the type were produced, adopting increasingly more capable engine models and expanding its fuel capacity amongst other modifications being implemented. Hunters were also used by two RAF display teams: the "Black Arrows", who on one occasion looped a record-breaking 22 Hunters in formation, and later the "Blue Diamonds", who flew 16 aircraft. The Hunter was also widely exported, serving with a total of 21 overseas air forces. In total 1972 aircraft were built and remained in operational service until as late as 2014."

Specifications (F.6)

Powerplant: 1 Rolls-Royce Avon 207 turbojet, 10,145 lbf (45.13 kN)

Span: 33 ft 8 in (10.26 m)

Maximum Weight: Loaded - 17,750 lb (8,050 kg) / Take-off - 24,600 lb (11,158 kg)

Capacity: One pilot

Maximum Speed: Mach 0.94, 620 kn (715 mph, 1,150 km/h) at sea level

Maximum Range: Combat - 385 nmi (445 mi, 715 km) / Ferry -1,650 nmi (1,900 mi, 3,060 km) with external fuel tanks

PC Specs

Recommended Flight Simulator X (Acceleration, Gold or SP2 required), FSX: Steam Edition or P3D v4/v3/v2/v1

2.5 GHz or any Dual Core

2.0 GB RAM

512 MB graphics card

Windows 10 / 8 / 7

825 MB hard drive space Testing Specs P3D v4.5

Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6 GHz (Coffee Lake) Socket LGA1151 Processor

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR4 PC4-25600C16 3200 MHz

Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Dual OC 8192 MB GDDR6 PCI-Express Graphics Card

Microsoft Windows 10 Home Advanced

Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6 Gbps 64 Layer 3D V-NAND Solid State Drive

Cost And Installation

At the time of writing this review, the Just Flight Hawker Hunter F.6/FGA.9 was priced at $39.99 (or £32.63). The size of the download was relatively small compared to other aircraft products out there coming in at only 291 MB. The download from the FlightSim.Com Store was quick and easy with only a few clicks of the mouse.

Installation was also trouble free. The installer will give you an option of what simulator you would like to install the aircraft to, being either FSX or Prepar3D. Once a selection of these is made, further choices of which version of the simulator are available. A product activation code is required in order to install the Hunter; this will be issued once successful payment has been taken.

Documentation

The Hunter comes with a 32 page manual which details various aspects of the aircraft; these include:

Installation and support

Walk-around the aircraft showing off various features of the external model

Panel guide

System guide

Flying the Hawker Hunter F.6 and FGA.9

Procedural checklist

A walk through start up procedure is included within the manual to get you off the chocks quickly and within the sim there is a checklist which can be accessed through the kneeboard in the drop down menu.