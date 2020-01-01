Rolling Cumulus Announcing Read And Fly--1936 Survey Flight

On 07-24-2012, our first pulp-like story "Read and Fly" was published here in FlightSim.Com (goship.zip) making it "the one and only of its kind". As you read the story, clues were given to you to "where" to fly and "what" to find. It changed in many ways the way to fly in our sims.

Rolling Cumulus Software "SimPulp Magazine" brings you our newest publication "1936 Survey Flight" based on several flights checking on weather and eavesdropping on volcanic rumblings to forecast eruptions in far away Indonesia.

You have been assigned as pilot to Dr. Jackson Fullkower from the University of Chamberwick who this year will conduct data collection and tune up delicate apparatus at these stations. Your two seat biplane has been shipped to Bali and will be there waiting at Mr. Jampur Hangar ready to go. Maps of the country are scarce and some good navigation will be required. Weather will not be always the best for flying so on several occasions the clouds will not be friendly to you. Most of station's airfields are not long but rather short so your landing skills will be tested at best. Not all is dangerous since you will meet some nice people on the routes, like Kathy Maloney, one station manager's daughter. Long valleys and high mountains will make your flying interesting, to say the least.

