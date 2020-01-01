  • Aeroplane Heaven Pucara Nears Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-15-2020 10:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven - FMA IA 58 Pucara

    The Control-Ezy Pucara is nearing release... this week actually. So the web site is updated where you can download the manual, the paint kit and most importantly check out the video which has a look at the Control-Ezy 3d panel concept.

    The FMA IA 58 Pucara is an Argentine ground-attack and counter-insurgency aircraft manufactured by the Fabrica Militar de Aviones. It is a low-wing twin-turboprop all-metal monoplane with retractable landing gear, capable of operating from unprepared strips when operationally required.

