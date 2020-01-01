  • UK2000 Releases Glasgow 2020HD

    Glasgow 2020HD has now been released for FSX and P3D all versions; the X-Plane 11 version will be released in a few weeks. For existing Glasgow Xtreme users, there is a 25% discount on your product account page.

    The scenery will be compatible with SODE VDGS, for those of you that have it. We are also currently working with a 3rd party to include correct GSX profiles; he has been given access Glasgow 2020HD beta, to make a profile for it and to show us how well he does his profiles, if successful, his profiles should be included in new sceneries hopefully. Please don't expect this profile to be immediately available today. The configs would have correct vehicle spawn locations, correct catering companies and correct handling agents for each airline as well as configuring aircraft stands to wingspan/aircraft length and airline specific gates.

