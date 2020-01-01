Verticalsim Releases Tampa KTPA

I'm now proud to announce the official release of Tampa (KTPA) to the X-Plane community. Please enjoy this scenery, as it's probably my most detailed airport that I've had the pleasure of working on.

Not only that, but I feel as if I represented my hometown airport; and that means a lot to me as it's what got me into scenery building in the first place.

Thank you all for the love and support you've given me.

Description

2020 airport layout

High-resolution textures taken with high-res cameras

Surrounding Autogen Hand Placed

High Resolution PBR Ground Textures

Sam Custom High detailed jetways (specific per airline and airside)

Compatibility with VStates Florida and ORBX True Earth Florida

Freeware Downtown Tampa optional

Animated car traffic, monorails, SkyConnect (using groundTraffic plugin)

Thousands of handplaced tree types (palms, oaks, spruce, etc.)

Baked Ambient Occlusion

Animated Ground Traffic Vehicles

Taxi Networks and OPS File for World Traffic 3 and Traffic Global

3D Airport Vehicles

Custom Mesh

Easy Installation

Highly Optimized

3D Grass

High-res 0.5ft/Color Graded Satellite Imagery

HDR Lighting

