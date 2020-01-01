Verticalsim Releases Tampa KTPA

I'm now proud to announce the official release of Tampa (KTPA) to the X-Plane community. Please enjoy this scenery, as it's probably my most detailed airport that I've had the pleasure of working on.
Not only that, but I feel as if I represented my hometown airport; and that means a lot to me as it's what got me into scenery building in the first place.
Thank you all for the love and support you've given me.
Description
- 2020 airport layout
- High-resolution textures taken with high-res cameras
- Surrounding Autogen Hand Placed
- High Resolution PBR Ground Textures
- Sam Custom High detailed jetways (specific per airline and airside)
- Compatibility with VStates Florida and ORBX True Earth Florida
- Freeware Downtown Tampa optional
- Animated car traffic, monorails, SkyConnect (using groundTraffic plugin)
- Thousands of handplaced tree types (palms, oaks, spruce, etc.)
- Baked Ambient Occlusion
- Animated Ground Traffic Vehicles
- Taxi Networks and OPS File for World Traffic 3 and Traffic Global
- 3D Airport Vehicles
- Custom Mesh
- Easy Installation
- Highly Optimized
- 3D Grass
- High-res 0.5ft/Color Graded Satellite Imagery
- HDR Lighting