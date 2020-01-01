  • Verticalsim Releases Tampa KTPA

    I'm now proud to announce the official release of Tampa (KTPA) to the X-Plane community. Please enjoy this scenery, as it's probably my most detailed airport that I've had the pleasure of working on.

    Not only that, but I feel as if I represented my hometown airport; and that means a lot to me as it's what got me into scenery building in the first place.

    Thank you all for the love and support you've given me.

    Description

    • 2020 airport layout
    • High-resolution textures taken with high-res cameras
    • Surrounding Autogen Hand Placed
    • High Resolution PBR Ground Textures
    • Sam Custom High detailed jetways (specific per airline and airside)
    • Compatibility with VStates Florida and ORBX True Earth Florida
    • Freeware Downtown Tampa optional
    • Animated car traffic, monorails, SkyConnect (using groundTraffic plugin)
    • Thousands of handplaced tree types (palms, oaks, spruce, etc.)
    • Baked Ambient Occlusion
    • Animated Ground Traffic Vehicles
    • Taxi Networks and OPS File for World Traffic 3 and Traffic Global
    • 3D Airport Vehicles
    • Custom Mesh
    • Easy Installation
    • Highly Optimized
    • 3D Grass
    • High-res 0.5ft/Color Graded Satellite Imagery
    • HDR Lighting

    Source

