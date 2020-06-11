  • XPRealistic Pro v2 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    XPRealistic Pro v2 Released

    New Version 2. XP Realistic Pro adds another level of realism into X-Plane 11!

    Thousands of happy users can't be wrong, XPRealistic V2 brings a whole new world of immersion into X-Plane. With a growing list of 40 realistic camera and sound effects, you will experience X-Plane like never before. XPRealistic V2 bring realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

    Features

    • Stand-alone plugin, written in C++
    • Vulkan ready
    • Growing list of 40 effects
    • Over 120 sound effects
    • Multi-monitor support
    • VR support (stable ASW 45 fps are required)
    • FPS friendly, zero to none fps impact
    • Top of the art user interface

    Compatible With

    • X-Camera
    • ASXP (From XP B7467 beta and up)
    • TrackIR
    • Most of aircraft addons

