XPRealistic Pro v2 Released

New Version 2. XP Realistic Pro adds another level of realism into X-Plane 11!

Thousands of happy users can't be wrong, XPRealistic V2 brings a whole new world of immersion into X-Plane. With a growing list of 40 realistic camera and sound effects, you will experience X-Plane like never before. XPRealistic V2 bring realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

Features

Stand-alone plugin, written in C++

Vulkan ready

Growing list of 40 effects

Over 120 sound effects

Multi-monitor support

VR support (stable ASW 45 fps are required)

FPS friendly, zero to none fps impact

Top of the art user interface

Compatible With

X-Camera

ASXP (From XP B7467 beta and up)

TrackIR

Most of aircraft addons

