Orbx - TrueEarth US Northern California For P3D v4+

Orbx's most ambitious TrueEarth product to date sees us take the next step in bringing the stunning Northern California to life in Prepar3D.

TrueEarth US Northern California is the result of years of research and development, as well as countless hours of crafting together one of the most stunning and diverse regions in North America.

Working to bring a truly immersive experience, TrueEarth US Northern California takes a data-driven approach to accurately placing millions of trees, buildings and points of interest throughout the region.

Set yourself the challenge of finding everything there is to see in Northern California, with 1002 custom-modeled POIs to seek out.

Discover Yosemite National Park, famous for its stunning valleys and flower-covered meadows, or take a cruise up the Californian coast and watch as the sunshine bounces off the water.

The most exciting element of North California is the variety of typography throughout the region, meaning you could spend days exploring and still find uniqueness throughout. The rugged coastlines up by Big Sur and Shelter Cove make for excellent expeditions, whilst seeing the peaks of Mt Shasta is simply breathtaking.

Source