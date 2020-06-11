  • France VFR - Picardie

    France VFR - Picardie

    Our new regional scenery Picardie VFR 3DA for P3D 64 bits (v4/v5) and FSX is now available. This scenery represents the Paris area including many airports and known cities.

    Features

    • Ground textures from 0.8 to 1.20 meter / pixel resolution from IGN aerial photography reworked for an optimal visual rendition
    • Dedicated mesh with high definition 4.75 meters (LOD13).
    • Lakes and rivers with navigable waters fitting the texture.
    • Semi-detailed generic airports including flatten platform correction.
    • Obstacles and VFR landmarks modeled on the entire scene including the official SIA database (antennas, towers, water towers, wind turbines, various constructions ...).
    • Hundreds of thousands of objects and notable buildings integrated into the environment (churches, power plants, silos, castles, industrial tanks, bridges, tolls, cranes, boats, streetlights, road signs ...).
    • Integration of 3D AutomationA® technology allowing multi-million buildings and realistic vegetation areas fitting geographic specs.
    • Extremely dense and optimized vegetation coverage using a custom rendering module controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).
    • Autogen buildings including additional specific and optimized 3D variations.
    • Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.
    • Development process 100% Lockheed MartinA® and Micosoft Fight Simulator XA® SDK specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

