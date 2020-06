Aerosoft - FSDG - Nairobi for X-Plane 11

Our very popular Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya, is now available for X-Plane! Visit one of the most frequented airports in Africa now in your favorite simulator, with great detail and performance!

Features

Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)

Realistic shadow and light rendition

Optimized for great performance and compatibility

Animated jetways (SAM plugin required)

Compatible with all known add-ons including ortho4XP

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - FSDG - Nairobi for X-Plane 11