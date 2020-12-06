Welcome aboard, 787 Captain!
Meet your new flight crew for the best 787 simulation ever created for FSX and P3D - the QualityWings 787!
Make your 787 flights more realistic and immersive with FS2Crew's new flight crew add-on designed specifically for the 787!
Featuring the power of voice and button control, take your 787 to the next level!
Designed in close consultation with a real-world 787 First Officer, FS2Crew for the 787 is a "must-have" for all serious 787 simmers!
Features
- Voice and Button Control options
- Procedures modelled on real-world 787 procedures from a current 787 First Officer
- Seamless integration with the Electronic Checklist System and the aircraft
- Real 787 Checklists and Flows
- Multiple config options for flight customization
- Turn-arounds
- FA and ground crew integration
- Cabin PAs
- Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
- Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
Purchase FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control
QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For FSX
QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For P3D v4 or v5