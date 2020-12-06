  • FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-12-2020 02:07 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control

    Welcome aboard, 787 Captain!

    Meet your new flight crew for the best 787 simulation ever created for FSX and P3D - the QualityWings 787!

    Make your 787 flights more realistic and immersive with FS2Crew's new flight crew add-on designed specifically for the 787!

    Featuring the power of voice and button control, take your 787 to the next level!

    Designed in close consultation with a real-world 787 First Officer, FS2Crew for the 787 is a "must-have" for all serious 787 simmers!

    Features

    • Voice and Button Control options
    • Procedures modelled on real-world 787 procedures from a current 787 First Officer
    • Seamless integration with the Electronic Checklist System and the aircraft
    • Real 787 Checklists and Flows
    • Multiple config options for flight customization
    • Turn-arounds
    • FA and ground crew integration
    • Cabin PAs
    • Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches
    • Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights
     

    Purchase FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control
    QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For FSX
    QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For P3D v4 or v5

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol c-47 california canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    mcholly

    Any unusual experiences in flying. (real life)

    Thread Starter: mcholly

    Has anyone ever had a strange experience while flying in real life? Either as a passenger or pilot. As a pilot, I have only had an engine fuel pump...

    Last Post By: PhantomTweak Today, 03:06 PM Go to last post
    petescim

    Activation

    Thread Starter: petescim

    I have purchased a new computer loaded FSX using code in cover but when I start sim I get an error message directing me to a page that I cannot work...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:22 PM Go to last post
    lillaz

    Instant Scenery 3 Library Maker Issue

    Thread Starter: lillaz

    Howdy everyone, I was wondering if anyone has experienced the issue with Instant Scenery 3 Library Maker in the attached screenshot? I cannot seem...

    Last Post By: lillaz Today, 01:50 PM Go to last post
    cooperwarner8

    CTD after working perfectly for ages

    Thread Starter: cooperwarner8

    Hi guys I have been using V5 pretty much non stop. I got a few "device hung" errors a few weeks ago but no issues since runnings some tips i...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 10:39 AM Go to last post