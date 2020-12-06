FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control

Welcome aboard, 787 Captain!

Meet your new flight crew for the best 787 simulation ever created for FSX and P3D - the QualityWings 787!

Make your 787 flights more realistic and immersive with FS2Crew's new flight crew add-on designed specifically for the 787!

Featuring the power of voice and button control, take your 787 to the next level!

Designed in close consultation with a real-world 787 First Officer, FS2Crew for the 787 is a "must-have" for all serious 787 simmers!

Features

Voice and Button Control options

Procedures modelled on real-world 787 procedures from a current 787 First Officer

Seamless integration with the Electronic Checklist System and the aircraft

Real 787 Checklists and Flows

Multiple config options for flight customization

Turn-arounds

FA and ground crew integration

Cabin PAs

Various approach profiles and Missed Approaches

Turn-arounds/Thru-Flights

Purchase FS2Crew - QualityWings 787 - Voice and Button Control

QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For FSX

QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection For P3D v4 or v5