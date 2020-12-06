Aerosoft Previews German Islands 1: East Frisia

New screen shots of the upcoming X-Plane 11 add-on "German Islands 1: East Frisia" for you. This time: the island Juist.

The East Frisian Islands are a chain of islands in the North Sea, off the coast of East Frisia in Lower Saxony, Germany. The islands extend for 90 km from west to east between the mouths of the Ems and Jade / Weser rivers and lie about 3.5 to 10 km offshore.

Juist is an island and municipality in the district of Aurich in Lower Saxony in Germany. The island is one of seven inhabited East Frisian Islands at the edge of the Lower Saxon Wadden Sea in the southern North Sea. It is located between Borkum Island, Memmert Island and Norderney.

