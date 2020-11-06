JARDesign CoPilot for Zibo Mod 737?

In a brief Facebook post, JARDesign has teased that their CoPilot plug-in might be coming to the ever popular freeware Zibo Mod Boeing 737. A screen shot is provided but the text only says "possible may be"...
JARDesign CoPilot Plugin Main Features
- Animated 3d CoPilot model
- Can recognize and execute User voice command
- Can speak
- Can read checklists
- Can operate with Events (flight parameters detection)
- Can execute SOP (Normal Procedures, Limited)
- Scripts based (possible to edit/customisation)