JARDesign CoPilot for Zibo Mod 737?

In a brief Facebook post, JARDesign has teased that their CoPilot plug-in might be coming to the ever popular freeware Zibo Mod Boeing 737. A screen shot is provided but the text only says "possible may be"...

JARDesign CoPilot Plugin Main Features

Animated 3d CoPilot model

Can recognize and execute User voice command

Can speak

Can read checklists

Can operate with Events (flight parameters detection)

Can execute SOP (Normal Procedures, Limited)

Scripts based (possible to edit/customisation)

