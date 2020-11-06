  • JARDesign CoPilot for Zibo Mod 737?

    Nels_Anderson
    JARDesign CoPilot for Zibo Mod 737?

    In a brief Facebook post, JARDesign has teased that their CoPilot plug-in might be coming to the ever popular freeware Zibo Mod Boeing 737. A screen shot is provided but the text only says "possible may be"...

    JARDesign CoPilot Plugin Main Features

    • Animated 3d CoPilot model
    • Can recognize and execute User voice command
    • Can speak
    • Can read checklists
    • Can operate with Events (flight parameters detection)
    • Can execute SOP (Normal Procedures, Limited)
    • Scripts based (possible to edit/customisation)

    Source
    JARDesign CoPilot

