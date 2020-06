Infinite Flight Releases 20.1

An updated version of the Infinite Flight flight simulator for mobile devices is now available. Based on requests from the Infinite Flight user community it includes a reworked Boeing 777. In this first update for 2020 the B772 is available with other variants to follow.

There are other updates as well including:

VNAV added to autopilot system

Boeing 737 cockpit reworked

New real-world global navigation database

ATC updates

Server moderation improvements

And more...

Source