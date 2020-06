Just Flight Updates Previews Of A300B4-200

The team over at Just Flight have shared a few more previews of their A300B4-200 for P3D v4.5:

Enjoy these new in development shots from the A300B4-200, and many more have been added to the Product page. These dev shots show the latest VC and exterior models (including the passenger cabin), and the first batch of completed liveries.

