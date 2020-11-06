  • Sierrasim News On Upcoming Camilo Daza International Airport

    Sierrasim Simulation has announced development of SKCC Camilo Daza International Airport - Cucuta for FSX, P3D v4 and v5.

    Camilo Daza International Airport is a civil airport located in Cucuta, Colombia. The airport serves the Norte de Santander Department. It is named after Colombian aviation pioneer Camilo Daza. The airport has international facilities and is able to operate general aviation flights to international destinations.

    Scenery Features

    • Detailed airport objects
    • PBR textures
    • Jetways and SODE items
    • Orbx-Vector-OpenLC South America, GSX
    • Optimized for good performance
    • ALS light models

    More information regarding the launch will be provided soon.

    Source

