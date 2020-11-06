Sierrasim News On Upcoming Camilo Daza International Airport

Sierrasim Simulation has announced development of SKCC Camilo Daza International Airport - Cucuta for FSX, P3D v4 and v5.

Camilo Daza International Airport is a civil airport located in Cucuta, Colombia. The airport serves the Norte de Santander Department. It is named after Colombian aviation pioneer Camilo Daza. The airport has international facilities and is able to operate general aviation flights to international destinations.

Scenery Features

Detailed airport objects

PBR textures

Jetways and SODE items

Orbx-Vector-OpenLC South America, GSX

Optimized for good performance

ALS light models

More information regarding the launch will be provided soon.

