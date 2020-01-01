  • Aerosoft Gibraltar X - 10 Years On

    Gibraltar X

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Michael Hayward

    $21.99
    Aerosoft Gibraltar X - 10 Years On

    By Michael Hayward

    Aerosoft - Gibraltar X

    Gibraltar is well-known within the flying world as a rather dangerous airport. Heavy coastal winds spurred on by a mountain beside the runway, a dual-carriageway which crossed the runway in its center; there's a lot that could go wrong!

    Developed by Sim-wings and published by Aerosoft, for years it has been the go-to add-on for Gibraltar in FSX and P3D, being seen by many as the premier scenery for this region. Having initially been released in 2010, it has now had a decade to mature and age, meaning now has never been a better time to look back and see if it still lives up to today's standards!

    Aerosoft - Gibraltar X     Aerosoft - Gibraltar X

    Where Is It?

    Gibraltar is an overseas territory of Britain on the southern peninsula of Spain, 14 km north of Point Cires in Morocco. It features a monolithic limestone promontory known as the Rock of Gibraltar which holds the bulk of the peninsular, with the airport to its immediate north and the border to Spain beyond.

    Aerosoft - Gibraltar X     Aerosoft - Gibraltar X

    Surrounded by the Strait of Gibraltar and Bay of Algeciras, strong coastal winds are known to cause some discomfort while flying in and out of the area. The airport has also garnished a fair amount of controversy due to the disputed sovereignty of the land it sits on.

    Installation

    Installation for Gibraltar X is simple and follows the same steps as all other Aerosoft installer packages.

    When downloading from the FlightSim.Com Store, extract the zip file and run the installer. You are prompted to add your installer key and email address. Once you have done this, the installer will complete the rest of the setup process. When running the simulator, it is also worth checking to ensure that the airport has been added to the Scenery Manager. This is done in two parts, the terrain and the airport. These are numbered for their required order.

    Aerosoft - Gibraltar X     Aerosoft - Gibraltar X

    You are provided with a 17-page read me document which talks about the history of the airport and some information about the scenery, both in German and English. You also have a tool called LXDBTraffic which lets you modify the locations of ground vehicles and times them to aircraft approaches and departures. This I find especially useful for both realism as well as giving those with lower-spec systems a chance to deactivate some systems that may affect frames.

