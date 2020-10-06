  • Orbx - LDRI Rijeka Airport

    Acclaimed developer Rasha Tucakov brings us Rijeka International Airport, the latest in his Croatian resort series.

    The airport serves both the city of Rijeka, as well as the multitude of beach resorts located nearby. Since its opening in 1970, the airport has catered primarily to the leisure market, and these days is served by low-cost and legacy airlines to destinations across Europe, the UK and Israel. Whilst regular visitors include A320s, 737s, E-Jets, L-410s and 757s, the airport is also host to a plethora of corporate traffic, alongside the occasional 747 and MD11 cargo flights. A Croatian Air Force Mi-17 (which has been modeled in the scenery) is based at Rijeka and remnants of the old military base can be found at the northern end of the field.

    Perhaps the most well-known feature of the airport is its striking Brutalist architecture; both the terminal and tower have been faithfully reproduced in this imposing style.

    Orbx - LDRI Rijeka Airport

    As to be expected from Rasha, the airport is full of delightful custom details, as well as a few Easter eggs! Almost all static aircraft, ground service equipment and landside vehicles have been created exclusively for this project; be sure to keep an eye out for some of the more exotic types unique to LDRI. The subtle elevation changes around the terminal and tower are modeled as 3D elements, which is something of a Rasha trademark. Detailed ground poly mapping, custom environment maps and PBR texturing can be seen across Rijeka, with a careful balance between detail and performance ensuring excellent FPS in both P3Dv4 and v5.

    Beyond the airport, the coverage area encompasses sections of Krk Island, Rijeka and surrounds. Explore many of the beautiful beaches, the port at Bakar and Kraljevica, and the front ranges of the Dinaric Alps. Dozens of custom landmarks have been carefully modeled, from the famous Krk Bridge (the third-longest concrete arch in the world), to the Urinj and Omišalj oil facilities, and many more. Hand-placed autogen and colour-balanced ground imagery ensure a seamless blend with the surrounding terrain, perfectly capturing the rugged feel of this part of Croatia. Misha Cajic has also lent his expert hand to the project; the extended coverage zone greatly improves the elevation mesh, coastline, roads and landclass to ensure complete compatibility with or without Global Vector and openLC Europe.

    Rijeka International Airport combines the latest P3D tech alongside a plethora of extra details and features to ensure this is your perfect summer holiday destination!

    Orbx - LDRI Rijeka Airport

    Key Features

    • UHD depiction of Rijeka Airport, Croatia
    • Famous Croatian resort destination
    • Advanced materials, including PBR & custom env maps
    • Unique static aircraft & GSE created exclusive to LDRI
    • Accurate depiction of Brutalist architecture
    • Extensive coverage area at 50cm
    • High-detail Krk Bridge
    • Extended coverage area including custom DEM, LC & vector work
    • Animated GSE and carpark vehicles
    • Dozens of POI
    • Hand-placed autogen & complete seasonal variations
    • Stunning dynamic & baked night lighting
    • B737/A320/E195/B757/B747-capable
    • A short flight to LDDU, LYBE, LDPL & LOWI
    • Designed for P3Dv4+ to blend seamlessly with Global Base
    • Carefully optimized for best performance
    • From acclaimed developer Rasha Tucakov

