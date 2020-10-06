Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels – Episode II – Papua New Guinea Pilots.

After flying the African Bush (Episode I) you get a new job, far away. Papua New Guinea is considered a bush pilot's paradise. The famous young pilots of SUSI AIR fly here risking their lives almost every day as they land in small deep mountain airfields bringing supplies and passengers to villages and missions all over Indonesia. Now you are there and you will fly to short and deep jungle airfields you never thought existed! Get yourself some new shorts and boots and start a new adventure out there in the bush.

Carry freight and passengers over mountains, valleys, seashores, and deep jungles in Papua, New Guinea

20 new airfields to get dirt and grass on your wheels, airfields not seen in the maps of the indicated simulators until now: Pumani, Koi, Kabwum, Esa-Ala, Edmon Cane, Warren, Wanigela, Tumolbil, Obo, Milei, Maramuni, Kibeni, Dodoima, Bugalaga, Dalupuri, Asapa, Abaun,Werur-Mar and Yomneri

Route map for every flight indicating route in compass degrees and distance to and from the new airfield

New scenery at airports and airfields

Type of difficulty indicating needed experience to fly to each airfield

Complete documentation

Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2