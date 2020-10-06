  • Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-10-2020 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

    Grass And Dirt On Your Wheels – Episode II – Papua New Guinea Pilots.

    After flying the African Bush (Episode I) you get a new job, far away. Papua New Guinea is considered a bush pilot's paradise. The famous young pilots of SUSI AIR fly here risking their lives almost every day as they land in small deep mountain airfields bringing supplies and passengers to villages and missions all over Indonesia. Now you are there and you will fly to short and deep jungle airfields you never thought existed! Get yourself some new shorts and boots and start a new adventure out there in the bush.

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

    • Carry freight and passengers over mountains, valleys, seashores, and deep jungles in Papua, New Guinea
    • 20 new airfields to get dirt and grass on your wheels, airfields not seen in the maps of the indicated simulators until now: Pumani, Koi, Kabwum, Esa-Ala, Edmon Cane, Warren, Wanigela, Tumolbil, Obo, Milei, Maramuni, Kibeni, Dodoima, Bugalaga, Dalupuri, Asapa, Abaun,Werur-Mar and Yomneri
    • Route map for every flight indicating route in compass degrees and distance to and from the new airfield
    • New scenery at airports and airfields
    • Type of difficulty indicating needed experience to fly to each airfield
    • Complete documentation

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

    Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2 For FSX/P3D

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels Episode 2

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi technologies just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    luispribeiro

    Black squares in the scenery

    Thread Starter: luispribeiro

    Hi. Black squares are appearing in airport scenery. What could it be?

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:29 PM Go to last post
    Miggers

    Sound for scenery

    Thread Starter: Miggers

    Has anyone ever added sounds to a scenery set? There is soundset out there for the ACG IWM Dxford Airshow add-on that adds the ambient sound to...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:17 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Well David, can't afford $3.5 million to own my very own Corsair!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    So, I'll just have to be content with what FSX can provide me!:rolleyes: It is a very nice aircraft indeed! Rick :cool::cool:

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    dva51

    VFR on Lario - free scenery for FS9 , Como's lake Italy

    Thread Starter: dva51

    Dear all, we are glad to inform :) of the FREE scenery on subject, for the VFR flight on Como's lake of Italy. The project intends to cover all...

    Last Post By: dva51 Today, 07:09 AM Go to last post