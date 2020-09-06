Just Flight – DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle

This DC Designs collection for P3D v1-v3 and FSX includes accurately modelled F-15C, E and I “Ra’am” Eagles, built using extensive research materials and designed for competitive frame rates on all systems. Bump and specular mapping are used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel. A free bonus F-15D model has now been added!
Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Eagle’s ‘active’ fly-by-wire systems.
Features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations, custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects, custom-coded air intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle of attack, and animated configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit.
Description
Cockpit
- Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants
- Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
- "Scratched canopy" glass effect
- Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit
- Front and rear cockpit positions included
Aircraft Systems
- 3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles
- Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets
- Custom ‘moving map’ displays in F-15E WSO position
- Multi-function MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems
- Collimated Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle
- Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit
Manual
- A full operations manual is included
F-15C Liveries
- 493rd FS based at RAF Lakenheath
- 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard
- 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard
- 1st Tactical Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, Virginia
F-15E Liveries
- 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina
- 391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Bold Tigers’, Mountain Home AFB
- 391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Tiger Meet’ 2005
- 494th Fighter Squadron, ‘Panthers’, RAF Lakenheath
F-15I "Ra'am" Liveries
- N 69 Squadron ‘Patishim’ (Hammers)
A paint kit is also included.
