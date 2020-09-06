Just Flight – DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle

This DC Designs collection for P3D v1-v3 and FSX includes accurately modelled F-15C, E and I “Ra’am” Eagles, built using extensive research materials and designed for competitive frame rates on all systems. Bump and specular mapping are used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel. A free bonus F-15D model has now been added!

Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Eagle’s ‘active’ fly-by-wire systems.

Features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations, custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects, custom-coded air intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle of attack, and animated configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit.

Description Cockpit Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants

Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations

"Scratched canopy" glass effect

Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit

Front and rear cockpit positions included

Aircraft Systems

3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles

Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets

Custom ‘moving map’ displays in F-15E WSO position

Multi-function MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems

Collimated Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle

Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

Manual

A full operations manual is included

F-15C Liveries

493rd FS based at RAF Lakenheath

173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard

144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard

1st Tactical Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, Virginia

F-15E Liveries

336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina

391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Bold Tigers’, Mountain Home AFB

391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Tiger Meet’ 2005

494th Fighter Squadron, ‘Panthers’, RAF Lakenheath

F-15I "Ra'am" Liveries

N 69 Squadron ‘Patishim’ (Hammers)

A paint kit is also included.

