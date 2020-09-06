  • Just Flight – DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle

    Just Flight – DC Designs F-15 Eagle

    This DC Designs collection for P3D v1-v3 and FSX includes accurately modelled F-15C, E and I “Ra’am” Eagles, built using extensive research materials and designed for competitive frame rates on all systems. Bump and specular mapping are used throughout the aircraft to produce a truly 3D feel. A free bonus F-15D model has now been added!

    Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces modelled to mimic the Eagle’s ‘active’ fly-by-wire systems.

    Features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated ‘slime lights’ for combat operations, custom animated afterburner flames and sonic shockwave effects, custom-coded air intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle of attack, and animated configurable front and rear pilots in the virtual cockpit.

    Description

    Cockpit

    • Truly 3D virtual cockpits featuring accurately modelled ejector seats, controls and detailed texturing, each matching the respective variants
    • Instruments constructed in 3D with smooth animations
    • "Scratched canopy" glass effect
    • Optional pilot figures in virtual cockpit
    • Front and rear cockpit positions included

    Aircraft Systems

    • 3D modelled dials, ADI, ‘whiskey’ compass and other high-detail instruments designed to emulate the appearance of the real F-15 Eagles
    • Custom-coded radar for live intercepts of both air and ground targets
    • Custom ‘moving map’ displays in F-15E WSO position
    • Multi-function MFDs with visual layouts based on the real aircraft systems
    • Collimated Head-Up Display with authentic layout based on the real F-15 Eagle
    • Custom-coded, user-controlled ordnance via virtual cockpit controls, allowing for live mounting of weapons on hard points, visible both on external model and virtual cockpit

    Manual

    • A full operations manual is included

    F-15C Liveries

    • 493rd FS based at RAF Lakenheath
    • 173rd Fighter Wing, Oregon Air National Guard
    • 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard
    • 1st Tactical Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, Virginia

    F-15E Liveries

    • 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina
    • 391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Bold Tigers’, Mountain Home AFB
    • 391st Fighter Squadron, ‘Tiger Meet’ 2005
    • 494th Fighter Squadron, ‘Panthers’, RAF Lakenheath

    F-15I "Ra'am" Liveries

    • N 69 Squadron ‘Patishim’ (Hammers)

    A paint kit is also included.

    Purchase Just Flight - F15 Eagle for FSX/P3D v1-3
    Purchase Just Flight - F15 Eagle for P3D v4 and v5

