Just Flight - Air Hauler 2 for X-Plane 11

Air Hauler 2 for X-Plane 11

Air Hauler 2 puts you in complete control of your own freight and passenger company – take charge of operations both in the boardroom and in the cockpit. You can also "go global" and create your own Virtual Airline and recruit other AH2 pilots to fly for you with attractive payouts, or you can join another pilot's booming airline and fly for that alongside your own company.

The limitless possibilities and flexibility of Air Hauler 2 will let you immerse yourself totally in every operational detail of your company – each crucial flight will have an effect on the reputation and reach of your expanding empire.

The level of complexity is up to you – simply fly jobs between bases and buy or lease aircraft, or carve out a career in the air freight or airline industry by hiring AI pilots and risking everything on loans to fill up your dream hangar.

Air Hauler 2 tracks all your financial activity, whether you’re buying aircraft or air bases, fuel or repairs, or paying for landing fees or even loans and leases. Take out insurance if you think the part-time pilots you’ve hired might let you down when you can least afford it.

As the pilot charged with delivering the goods or passengers on time, you can decide to fly a job in multiple legs or stop anywhere enroute for refuelling or maintenance. Create your regular passenger routes and look out for special humanitarian missions. Contend with real-world weather conditions if you want the extra challenge and keep a watchful eye on your fuel economy.

Trade commodities for delivery on your cargo routes, and open manufacturing plants and factories at your bases to create parts for manufacture into more precious commodities. Travel around the world to meet new contacts and fly missions for them individually to boost your company’s reputation and income!

If your management skills are needed in the boardroom, recruit other pilots to fly jobs for you and keep track of them all with the AI pilot system. Detailed Map views showing all the airports in X-Plane will help you keep tabs on available jobs and the locations of your bases and fleet, and you can also view the live locations of other online Air Hauler 2 pilots.

Expand your company into an online Virtual Airline where other pilots can fly passenger routes and cargo jobs for your new venture – select jobs from a global shared job board and allow users to help you manage your virtual airline and fly, expand and maintain your fleet!

Air Hauler 2 puts you in charge every step of the way – from landings to leases, flight plans to finances, and repairs to recruitment!

