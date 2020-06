A2A Simulations Announces Prepar3D v5 Upgrade Progress

Great news, we have completed the FREE P3Dv5 updates for the A2A Simulations P3D fleet. The last batch is live on the A2A Store now and will be sent out to third party vendors this week.

We finish off with the final batch including:

P3D Accu-sim Spitfire MkI-II

P3D Captain of the Ship 049 Constellation

P3D Accu-sim P-51 Military

Thanks for bearing with us as we updated the products for the v5 version of the platform.

Source