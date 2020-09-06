Orbx Introducing Alesund Vigra Airport: Gateway to the Fjords

We are delighted to unveil a surprise new Norwegian destination from Finn Hansen - Alesund Vigra Airport! A complete package for P3D v4 and v5 that encompasses both the airport and surrounding islands and terrain, Alesund is a scenic holiday destination situated near the entrance of several major fjords.

At A Glance

Complete depiction of Alesund Vigra Airport, Norway and surrounding islands

Ultra high-detail rendition of the the airport, with advanced materials including PBR, up to 4K resolution

Incredible 7 cm ground imagery around the airport

Extensive coverage area at 60 cm, encompassing Vigra, Lepsoya, Valderoya, Giske, Godoya, Ellingsoya and Gamlemsveten

Ultra-HD unique GSE, boats and vehicles designed by Finn exclusively for AlesundA

Extended coverage area including custom 10m DEM, re-worked coastlines, roads, landclass and more

Numerous POI, including the Subsea 7 North Sea Spoolbase and Giske Bridge

Hand-placed autogen and complete seasonal variations

Advanced 3D snow tech around the airport

Popular tourist destination, served by legacy and LCC carriers with the NGX, A320, ATR72, Dash-8 and more

A short hop to other Orbx favorites such as Notodden, Hammerfest, Scandinavian Mountains Airport and Gothenburg

Designed for P3Dv4 and P3Dv5 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Norway or Global Base

Carefully optimized for very high performance using the latest techniques

The latest major project from Norwegian developer Finn Hansen (Notodden/Hammerfest/Gisborne)

Development is well progressed on this project, be sure to keep an eye out for information on this project from Finn and Emmsie over the coming weeks.

