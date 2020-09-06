  • Orbx Introducing Alesund Vigra Airport: Gateway to the Fjords

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-09-2020 11:03 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    We are delighted to unveil a surprise new Norwegian destination from Finn Hansen - Alesund Vigra Airport! A complete package for P3D v4 and v5 that encompasses both the airport and surrounding islands and terrain, Alesund is a scenic holiday destination situated near the entrance of several major fjords.

    At A Glance

    • Complete depiction of Alesund Vigra Airport, Norway and surrounding islands
    • Ultra high-detail rendition of the the airport, with advanced materials including PBR, up to 4K resolution
    • Incredible 7 cm ground imagery around the airport
    • Extensive coverage area at 60 cm, encompassing Vigra, Lepsoya, Valderoya, Giske, Godoya, Ellingsoya and Gamlemsveten
    • Ultra-HD unique GSE, boats and vehicles designed by Finn exclusively for AlesundA
    • Extended coverage area including custom 10m DEM, re-worked coastlines, roads, landclass and more
    • Numerous POI, including the Subsea 7 North Sea Spoolbase and Giske Bridge
    • Hand-placed autogen and complete seasonal variations
    • Advanced 3D snow tech around the airport
    • Popular tourist destination, served by legacy and LCC carriers with the NGX, A320, ATR72, Dash-8 and more
    • A short hop to other Orbx favorites such as Notodden, Hammerfest, Scandinavian Mountains Airport and Gothenburg
    • Designed for P3Dv4 and P3Dv5 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Norway or Global Base
    • Carefully optimized for very high performance using the latest techniques
    • The latest major project from Norwegian developer Finn Hansen (Notodden/Hammerfest/Gisborne)

    Development is well progressed on this project, be sure to keep an eye out for information on this project from Finn and Emmsie over the coming weeks.

