Orbx Introducing Alesund Vigra Airport: Gateway to the Fjords

We are delighted to unveil a surprise new Norwegian destination from Finn Hansen - Alesund Vigra Airport! A complete package for P3D v4 and v5 that encompasses both the airport and surrounding islands and terrain, Alesund is a scenic holiday destination situated near the entrance of several major fjords.
At A Glance
- Complete depiction of Alesund Vigra Airport, Norway and surrounding islands
- Ultra high-detail rendition of the the airport, with advanced materials including PBR, up to 4K resolution
- Incredible 7 cm ground imagery around the airport
- Extensive coverage area at 60 cm, encompassing Vigra, Lepsoya, Valderoya, Giske, Godoya, Ellingsoya and Gamlemsveten
- Ultra-HD unique GSE, boats and vehicles designed by Finn exclusively for AlesundA
- Extended coverage area including custom 10m DEM, re-worked coastlines, roads, landclass and more
- Numerous POI, including the Subsea 7 North Sea Spoolbase and Giske Bridge
- Hand-placed autogen and complete seasonal variations
- Advanced 3D snow tech around the airport
- Popular tourist destination, served by legacy and LCC carriers with the NGX, A320, ATR72, Dash-8 and more
- A short hop to other Orbx favorites such as Notodden, Hammerfest, Scandinavian Mountains Airport and Gothenburg
- Designed for P3Dv4 and P3Dv5 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Norway or Global Base
- Carefully optimized for very high performance using the latest techniques
- The latest major project from Norwegian developer Finn Hansen (Notodden/Hammerfest/Gisborne)
Development is well progressed on this project, be sure to keep an eye out for information on this project from Finn and Emmsie over the coming weeks.