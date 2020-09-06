Milviz Clarifies Prepar3D v5 Upgrade Policy

Yesterday Milviz announced their policy on upgrading their existing products to support Prepar3D v5. Today they've issued additional details:

For purchases made within the last 6 months, the upgrade will be free, (this includes the MD530PBR and KA350i).

For purchases made from our web site the fee will be $10 per product. This amount will be capped at $50 to show our appreciation to our loyal clients who bought more than five of our products.

For purchases made elsewhere, the fee will be $15.

V5 upgrades will be available from our web site only. In all cases, a proof of purchase may be required.

Source

