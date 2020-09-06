  • Milviz Clarifies Prepar3D v5 Upgrade Policy

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-09-2020 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Yesterday Milviz announced their policy on upgrading their existing products to support Prepar3D v5. Today they've issued additional details:

    For purchases made within the last 6 months, the upgrade will be free, (this includes the MD530PBR and KA350i).

    For purchases made from our web site the fee will be $10 per product. This amount will be capped at $50 to show our appreciation to our loyal clients who bought more than five of our products.

    For purchases made elsewhere, the fee will be $15.

    V5 upgrades will be available from our web site only. In all cases, a proof of purchase may be required.

    Source
    View Milviz add-ons at the FlightSim.Com Store

