Taburet - AXP British Columbia

The second generation of autogen for X-Plane packages. The new generation goes much further into adding a more detailed coverage for buildings and woodlands into the scene. British Columbia is a blend of multiple data to achieve a complete buildings coverage for the Canadian territory of British Columbia. Not less than approximately 4 million buildings are injected into this autogen package to achieve 99% coverage positioning buildings on the right position. It can work on its own; any mesh; any photorealistic scenery; any airport addon; any cityscape scenery. AXP can be customised as for example texture editing. Coverage: British Columbia.

