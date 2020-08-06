Aeroplane Heaven Previews Caravelle Interior

Developer Aeroplane Heaven have shown off some WIP images of the interior of their P3D Caravelle:

The Sud Aviation SE 210 Caravelle is a French short/medium-range jet airliner. It holds the distinction of being the world's first jet-powered airliner to be developed for the short/medium-range market.A Within a few years of commencing passenger services, the Caravelle became one of the most successful European first-generation jetliners. The airliner achieved substantial sales to operators throughout Europe and even managed to penetrate the U.S. market with United Airlines placing an order for 20 Caravelles.

