X-Plane - New Policy On Unstable Betas

Steam user of X-Plane, now have earlier access to "Unstable Betas".

An ongoing question in the comments section has been: "when will this beta be released for Steam?" It's a good question! In the old days, the answer was "it'll be a few days" because building a beta for Steam was a separate process from building a beta for the Laminar Research installer.

We solved that problem a few months ago; when we create a beta, we create the beta for both installers at the same time in one coordinated symphony of automatic scripts and command line witchcraft. But there is still some delay in making the Steam beta be available to users - we usually wait a few hours to make sure the build isn't crashing for a big portion of our user base.

Now you don't have to wait! If you are a Steam customer you can get the very latest beta even if it's broken and unusable.

What Is an Unstable Beta?

An unstable beta is a beta build of X-Plane that has some kind of relatively serious problem, or that might have a problem we don't know about because it hasn't been rolled out to the whole community.

Why would you ever want that? Sometimes the unstable beta has a bug fix you really need. Maybe the crashes affect common hardware but not your hardware. Maybe you just like really new things.

