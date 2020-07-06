  • Grand Island Sim - Banjul GBYD P3D Released

    Grand Island Sim - Banjul GBYD P3D Released

    The gateway to The Gambia, Banjul airport sits at the heart of one of Africa's popular sun and sea destinations and was named the most passenger friendly airport in Africa. In May 2018 the airport is due to serve the first flights to and from the island of St Helena, acting as an intermediate stop for the weekly Atlantic Airlines service to London.

    Grand Island Sim's Banjul re-creates this popular destination in flight sim, featuring:

    • 50 cm per pixel ground imagery
    • Native P3D v4 ground polys
    • Choice of dynamic or static lights
    • Seasonal ground textures (summer/winter)
    • Optional ground textures to match Orbx Global Base

    Source

