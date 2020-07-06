FSPS - Donauwoerth-Genderkingen EDMQ P3D v4 Released

Welcome to Donauworth-Genderkingen airfield, located 6 km southeast of the city of Donauworth and 2 km west of Genderkingen, at an altitude of 1312 feet. The airfield is also 32 km north of our first scenery add-on "Airport Augsburg - EDMA".

For this airfield we made full use of the Prepar3D v4.5 SDK, applying high resolution PBR textures to ground models, buildings and objects. Dynamic lighting is also used throughout the scenery, offering a superb night flying experience.

Featuring a 700 meter runway, the airfield Donauworth-Genderkingen is used for light general aviation aircraft.

Features

Highly detailed representation of Donauwörth-Genderkingen Airfield and surrounding area

High-resolution textures (4096)

PBR Textures for ground, buildings and objects

Photorealistic ground based on high-resolution aerial imagery (20cm/px)

Dynamic night lighting

Automatic season switching for photoground and vegetation (SODE)

Runway lighting is not only active during night, but also depending on the weather conditions (SODE)

Animated Windsock indicating wind speed and direction (SODE)

Fully compatible with ORBX FTX Germany South, FTX Global, FTX Vector & openLC Europe.

Custom made 3D tree models

