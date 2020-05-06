AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

AFS-design brings an excellent package of "New livery Lufthansa Airbus" v2 that contains the following models:
- Airbus A319neo
- Airbus A320neo Cabin interior model
- Airbus A321neo
- Airbus A330 - 200
- Airbus A330 - 300
- Airbus A340 - 200
- Airbus A340 - 300
- Airbus A340 - 500
- Airbus A340 - 600
- Airbus A330 cabin interior model
- Airbus A350
- Airbus A380
- Airbus A380F
- Airbus A380 cabin interior model
These models all have the following features:
- Detailed external and internal model including Virtual Cockpit with a friendly co - pilot
- Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, animate gear
- Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior lighting
- Exterior lighting: Beacon-, Strobes-, Nav-, Landing- and Taxi- Lights
- Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation
- Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)
- Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics
- All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models.
- New textures (1024*1024 px) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology
- Record sound of original Rolls Royce TRENT 900 engines
- Gangway stairs and logolight in the new A320neo
All models have a fully functional cockpit:
- 2 Primary Flight Displays and 2 Multi-Functions Displays
- 2 switchable EICAS displays
- EICAS Displays: FUEL, ENGINE, DOORs, MAP
- Center console with FMC, radio controls with transponders, trim wheel, throttle and engine control
- Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches
- "Seatbelt" and "No-Smoking" sign with acoustic sound
- Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, SPeeD, Mach, Loc, Autothrottle/ Master, QNH
FMC (Flight Management Computer):
- New FMC for the Airbus A320 Family
- 15 different menus
- Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters
- Use of flight plan
- Calculation of courses analogical wind, high-level and aerodrome of destination
- Follow of waypoints
- Course gauge and autopilot control
All Airbus airplanes are equipped with the new Lufthansa liveries.
Purchase AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX