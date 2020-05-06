  • AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-05-2020 01:24 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

    AFS-design brings an excellent package of "New livery Lufthansa Airbus" v2 that contains the following models:

    • Airbus A319neo
    • Airbus A320neo Cabin interior model
    • Airbus A321neo
    • Airbus A330 - 200
    • Airbus A330 - 300
    • Airbus A340 - 200
    • Airbus A340 - 300
    • Airbus A340 - 500
    • Airbus A340 - 600
    • Airbus A330 cabin interior model
    • Airbus A350
    • Airbus A380
    • Airbus A380F
    • Airbus A380 cabin interior model

    AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

    These models all have the following features:

    • Detailed external and internal model including Virtual Cockpit with a friendly co - pilot
    • Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, animate gear
    • Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior lighting
    • Exterior lighting: Beacon-, Strobes-, Nav-, Landing- and Taxi- Lights
    • Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation
    • Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)
    • Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics
    • All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models.
    • New textures (1024*1024 px) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology
    • Record sound of original Rolls Royce TRENT 900 engines
    • Gangway stairs and logolight in the new A320neo

    AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

    All models have a fully functional cockpit:

    • 2 Primary Flight Displays and 2 Multi-Functions Displays
    • 2 switchable EICAS displays
    • EICAS Displays: FUEL, ENGINE, DOORs, MAP
    • Center console with FMC, radio controls with transponders, trim wheel, throttle and engine control
    • Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches
    • "Seatbelt" and "No-Smoking" sign with acoustic sound
    • Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, SPeeD, Mach, Loc, Autothrottle/ Master, QNH

    AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

    FMC (Flight Management Computer):

    • New FMC for the Airbus A320 Family
    • 15 different menus
    • Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters
    • Use of flight plan
    • Calculation of courses analogical wind, high-level and aerodrome of destination
    • Follow of waypoints
    • Course gauge and autopilot control

    All Airbus airplanes are equipped with the new Lufthansa liveries.

    Purchase AFS Design - Airbus Collection New Livery Lufthansa V2 for FSX

