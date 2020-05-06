Orbx - LDRI Rijeka International Airport - Getting Close

Following on from the announcement of LDRI Rijeka Airport a couple of weeks ago, I'm thrilled to say that Rasha is on the home stretch with it. I've really enjoyed contributing to this project and have wanted to do so at another airport on the Adriatic coast for a while. I also have some personal ties to this specific area as you'll find out, making it even more exciting to work on this.

Rasha has really pulled through with some amazing details with this airport which I'd like to highlight here, so let's dive into them.

