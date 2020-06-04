  • Microsoft Flight Simulator June 4th, 2020 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator June 4th, 2020 Development Update

    We are going to keep the update brief this week.

    Here is an update on the current postponed deliverables:

    Partnership Series Update

    We are down to our last postponed deliverable (Partnership Series). The team is working hard to deliver the next installment in the Partnership Series on 06.11, and remain excited to share with the community more about the amazing partners contributing to the next iteration of MSFS.

    Alpha 4 Coming Soon

    Alpha 4 is currently in the final testing stages. We will be prepping the build for release starting next week and currently tracking to release on 06.11 (fingers crossed) barring any unforeseen issues.

    • June 11th - Alpha 4 release
    • June 11th - Alpha 4 build notes release

    Alpha Invitations

    Next round of invites being sent today!

    Development Roadmap

    The June preview of the Development Roadmap (0601) is here! If you are interested in checking out the preview version, please head into the Insider Area.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Roadmap

