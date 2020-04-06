Drzewiecki Design New Details On RJAA/RJTT Project

Drzewiecki Design has provided readers with a list of static aircraft included with their RJAA/RJTT project:

Here is a collection of static aircraft produced for the RJAA/RJTT project. We've got:

ANA: A320, A321, 737-500/800/Max8, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10

JAL: A350-900/1000, 737-800, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10

NCA: 747-8F

Skymark: 737-800

Peach: A320/320neo

Jetstar: A320/320neo/321/321neo

AirDO: 737-700, 767-300

Solaseed: 737-800

Japanese Government: 777-300

This should be enough to make the area around terminals busy! Note: each one is different!

