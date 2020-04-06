Drzewiecki Design New Details On RJAA/RJTT Project

Drzewiecki Design has provided readers with a list of static aircraft included with their RJAA/RJTT project:
Here is a collection of static aircraft produced for the RJAA/RJTT project. We've got:
- ANA: A320, A321, 737-500/800/Max8, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10
- JAL: A350-900/1000, 737-800, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10
- NCA: 747-8F
- Skymark: 737-800
- Peach: A320/320neo
- Jetstar: A320/320neo/321/321neo
- AirDO: 737-700, 767-300
- Solaseed: 737-800
- Japanese Government: 777-300
This should be enough to make the area around terminals busy! Note: each one is different!
More information on the project can be found here.