Drzewiecki Design New Details On RJAA/RJTT Project

    Drzewiecki Design has provided readers with a list of static aircraft included with their RJAA/RJTT project:

    Here is a collection of static aircraft produced for the RJAA/RJTT project. We've got:

    • ANA: A320, A321, 737-500/800/Max8, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10
    • JAL: A350-900/1000, 737-800, 767-300, 777-200/300, 787-8/-9/-10
    • NCA: 747-8F
    • Skymark: 737-800
    • Peach: A320/320neo
    • Jetstar: A320/320neo/321/321neo
    • AirDO: 737-700, 767-300
    • Solaseed: 737-800
    • Japanese Government: 777-300

    This should be enough to make the area around terminals busy! Note: each one is different!

    More information on the project can be found here.

    Source

