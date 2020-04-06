SSG Previews 747 Freighter

X-Plane developer Supercritical Simulations Group (SSG) have shown some new previews of the 747 freighter:

Some screen shots taken during beta testing of the V2 Freighter. Testing is going well so far.

The Boeing 747-8 is a wide-body airliner developed by Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the latest and largest variant of the 747. The 747-400 and earlier versions had proven to be a very popular freighter, carrying around half of the world's air freight. To maintain this position, Boeing designed a freight variant of the 747-8, named the 747-8 Freighter or 747-8F. The company launched the freighter version on November 14, 2005. Cargolux and Nippon Cargo Airlines were the first customers for the 747-8, placing orders for the freighter variant in November 2005.

