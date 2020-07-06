  • VATSTAR Go The Distance Event

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-04-2020 10:28 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    VATSTAR Go The Distance Event

    Every year in June, VATSTAR hosts an anniversary event to celebrate the creation of our organization. This year is our 5th anniversary and we are pulling out all the stops! Come celebrate with us as we throw a VATSTAR Birthday Bash like never before with four separate events.

    Come join us on June 7th for a long haul flight from Denver, CO (KDEN) to beautiful Honolulu, HW (PHNL). Dust off your big toys, bring out the Boeing 747s, A380s, anything that can make this long-haul flight comfortable. Also, be sure to have snacks and some good jokes.

    Event Details: (Flight 1-4)
    Date: 6/7/2020
    Depart: KDEN at 1700z
    Arrival: PHNL
    Type: Long-Haul IFR
    Prize Giveaway: Rex Skyforce + Worldwide Airports - Orbx winner's choice product - TFDi Design 12 month subscription to smartCARS premium - Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product - FS2Crew copy

    Watch our Orientation Event stream:

    Event will be done in the VATSIM network. To join the event go to:

    vatstar.com/birthday2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: event, vatstar

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna citation dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: HoldMyBeer Releases SR22T As Freeware

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20777-HoldMyBeer-Releases-SR22T-As-Freeware

    Last Post By: SkipFerg Today, 11:30 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    In FSX - do I only see Sim traffic? Or other Sim flyers? Or both?

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    Hi, I'm still reading my FSX manuals. There may be 50 pages on this very topic and I just have not found it yet. I notice it makes some folks...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 10:44 AM Go to last post
    westway

    ORBX scenery question they won't answer

    Thread Starter: westway

    So, recently I purchased Orbx ( I know ) Vector, OpenLC NAmerica & OpenLC Europe and the scenery enhancement to my FSX is fantastic. Having said...

    Last Post By: bbqsteve Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Getting reacquainted with an old Classic!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Cessna 195, so large but very stable in the air! Nice bird! Wheel landing went great, but getting it to slow down, that was a trick! Just...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 09:45 AM Go to last post