VATSTAR Go The Distance Event

Every year in June, VATSTAR hosts an anniversary event to celebrate the creation of our organization. This year is our 5th anniversary and we are pulling out all the stops! Come celebrate with us as we throw a VATSTAR Birthday Bash like never before with four separate events.

Come join us on June 7th for a long haul flight from Denver, CO (KDEN) to beautiful Honolulu, HW (PHNL). Dust off your big toys, bring out the Boeing 747s, A380s, anything that can make this long-haul flight comfortable. Also, be sure to have snacks and some good jokes.

Event Details: (Flight 1-4)

Date: 6/7/2020

Depart: KDEN at 1700z

Arrival: PHNL

Type: Long-Haul IFR

Prize Giveaway: Rex Skyforce + Worldwide Airports - Orbx winner's choice product - TFDi Design 12 month subscription to smartCARS premium - Golden Age Simulations winner's choice product - FS2Crew copy

Watch our Orientation Event stream:

Event will be done in the VATSIM network. To join the event go to:

vatstar.com/birthday2020