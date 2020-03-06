UK2000 Scenery - Preview Screen Shots Of Glasgow 2020HD

There is no planned release date as of yet, but release should be in a few weeks. Please bear in mind that these screen shots do not represent the finished product, as Glasgow 2020HD is still in beta testing.
There is no planned release date as of yet, but release should be in a few weeks. Please bear in mind that these screen shots do not represent the finished product, as Glasgow 2020HD is still in beta testing.
The title says it all, anyone still running this dinosaur? Just wondering if i'm not alone.:) Sent via 2 tin cans & a string (My pc)Last Post By: casey jones Today, 05:27 PM
Hi Bob, Or If Bob's not here,Please Help I had good luck and fun in my FS2002 until this little box would show up with my plane and began...Last Post By: casey jones Today, 05:20 PM
Normally I spitt through almost the whole archive of 'old posts' before I decide to post a new thread. But It seems that in the whole wide FS world...Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 05:12 PM
2020-6-3_17-54-19-933 2020-6-3_17-54-39-678 2020-6-3_17-55-19-842 2020-6-3_17-58-14-989 2020-6-3_18-1-58-504Last Post By: azzaro Today, 04:09 PM