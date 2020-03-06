Digital Design - Lyon-Saint Exupery P3D

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport(LFLL) is the international airport of Lyon, the third biggest city in France and important transport facility for the entire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (over 11.7 million passengers in 2019).
Features
- Highly detailed airport objects including interior terminals.
- Using 4K High Resolution textures
- Using PBR Materials
- Friendly FPS
- High resolution terrain coverage of the airport and surroundings with custom autogen
- Realistic wet, puddles effects
- Realistic high resolution vegetation throughout the area
- Custom surroundings
- Realistic 3D night lightning
- Dynamic lighting
- Animated airport vehicles, cars, buses.
- SODE Windsocks
- SODE Jetways with support VGDS
- 3D Grass
- Compatibility with ORBX Global
- Scenery configurator for customization