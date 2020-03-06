Digital Design - Lyon-Saint Exupery P3D

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport(LFLL) is the international airport of Lyon, the third biggest city in France and important transport facility for the entire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (over 11.7 million passengers in 2019).

Features

Highly detailed airport objects including interior terminals.

Using 4K High Resolution textures

Using PBR Materials

Friendly FPS

High resolution terrain coverage of the airport and surroundings with custom autogen

Realistic wet, puddles effects

Realistic high resolution vegetation throughout the area

Custom surroundings

Realistic 3D night lightning

Dynamic lighting

Animated airport vehicles, cars, buses.

SODE Windsocks

SODE Jetways with support VGDS

3D Grass

Compatibility with ORBX Global

Scenery configurator for customization

