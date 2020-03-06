  • Digital Design - Lyon-Saint Exupery P3D

    Digital Design - Lyon-Saint Exupery P3D

    Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport(LFLL) is the international airport of Lyon, the third biggest city in France and important transport facility for the entire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region (over 11.7 million passengers in 2019).

    Features

    • Highly detailed airport objects including interior terminals.
    • Using 4K High Resolution textures
    • Using PBR Materials
    • Friendly FPS
    • High resolution terrain coverage of the airport and surroundings with custom autogen
    • Realistic wet, puddles effects
    • Realistic high resolution vegetation throughout the area
    • Custom surroundings
    • Realistic 3D night lightning
    • Dynamic lighting
    • Animated airport vehicles, cars, buses.
    • SODE Windsocks
    • SODE Jetways with support VGDS
    • 3D Grass
    • Compatibility with ORBX Global
    • Scenery configurator for customization

