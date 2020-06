JustSim LFSB v1.1 For P3D V5 Ready

Announced back in January, JustSim has now released an updated v1.1 of their Prepar3D scenery of Basel Mulhouse Airport. It adds P3D v5 support as well as improvements.

What's New In Version 1.1

Full P3D V5 support

Autogen objects were changed

Street lighting has been changed

AFCAD file was changed

Dynamic lighting has been changed

The photo background has been updated

