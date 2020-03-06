X-Camera 2.4 Has Been Released

Stick and Rudder Studios is pleased to announce the release of X-Camera 2.4. This is a free upgrade for all existing X-Camera 2.x users. Here are some of the key features in version 2.4.
- New User Interface
- Drag-Drop Camera and Category Ordering
- Supports the Ability to Pop-Out the Control Panel and Mini-Control Panel to Top-Level OS Windows
- Color Coded Mini-Control Panel
- Right Click Mouse-Look Support
- Wheel Zoom Disable by Camera
- Circle Camera
- AGL Camera
- Improved Airport Camera Support
- Enhanced Support for Lua Script Special Effects
- AI Perspective Support for the new X-Plane 11.5 TCAS API
This plugin for X-Plane 11 is a replacement camera system that lets you define multiple view categories and multiple views within those categories that are associated with specific aircraft. X-Camera also supports airport cameras that can be positioned at gates, towers, runways, and along the taxiways.
www.stickandrudderstudios.com
Read our interview with the developer