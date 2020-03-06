  • X-Camera 2.4 Has Been Released

    X-Camera 2.4 Has Been Released

    Stick and Rudder Studios is pleased to announce the release of X-Camera 2.4. This is a free upgrade for all existing X-Camera 2.x users. Here are some of the key features in version 2.4.

    • New User Interface
    • Drag-Drop Camera and Category Ordering
    • Supports the Ability to Pop-Out the Control Panel and Mini-Control Panel to Top-Level OS Windows
    • Color Coded Mini-Control Panel
    • Right Click Mouse-Look Support
    • Wheel Zoom Disable by Camera
    • Circle Camera
    • AGL Camera
    • Improved Airport Camera Support
    • Enhanced Support for Lua Script Special Effects
    • AI Perspective Support for the new X-Plane 11.5 TCAS API

    This plugin for X-Plane 11 is a replacement camera system that lets you define multiple view categories and multiple views within those categories that are associated with specific aircraft. X-Camera also supports airport cameras that can be positioned at gates, towers, runways, and along the taxiways.

    www.stickandrudderstudios.com
    Read our interview with the developer

