  • Alaska Mesh Project Updates Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-03-2020 11:00 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Emerald Scenery Design

    The Alaskan Mesh Project: SE, SAK & NW Updates now available.

    The Alaskan Mesh Project has received updates to all 3 of the current available regions: Southern Alaska (SAK), South East (SE), and North West (NW). After a few years of waiting patiently, all of the source data needed to complete the Alaskan Mesh Project is now available.

    Each update fills in previously unavailable data in the 10-meter coverage areas, finally completing the regions!

    What’s new in AMP: SE v1.2?

    • Added the final missing 35,910 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

    What’s new in AMP: SAK v1.2?

    • Added the final missing 808 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

    What’s new in AMP: NW v1.1?

    • Added the final missing 4,532 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Gouaill

    Can't find a way to activate FSX

    Thread Starter: Gouaill

    Hi All, I had to reinstall Windows (now 10) on my laptop so I had to it too for my FSX Gold Edition. Now, after several attempts, I'm desesperate...

    Last Post By: Gouaill Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post
    aharon

    Super 27 Jet Comes To Rescue

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, On May/June/July 2016, areas of Fort McMurray had worst forest fires in history that destroyed and burnt...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 11:42 AM Go to last post
    1biggles1

    Default Tree Texture Upgrade Plus

    Thread Starter: 1biggles1

    Hi most of you will never here of me but I first started producing scenery in about 2006. Knowing that it is going to be quite a while before I can...

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    GZ3DV8

    Help with CLS DC-10

    Thread Starter: GZ3DV8

    Hello, I can get all of the switches I need for autopilot to work with my FSX, CLS DC-10 except for the right side CMD (switch 2). Any suggestions as...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post