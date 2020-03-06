Alaska Mesh Project Updates Available

The Alaskan Mesh Project: SE, SAK & NW Updates now available.

The Alaskan Mesh Project has received updates to all 3 of the current available regions: Southern Alaska (SAK), South East (SE), and North West (NW). After a few years of waiting patiently, all of the source data needed to complete the Alaskan Mesh Project is now available.

Each update fills in previously unavailable data in the 10-meter coverage areas, finally completing the regions!

What’s new in AMP: SE v1.2?

Added the final missing 35,910 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

What’s new in AMP: SAK v1.2?

Added the final missing 808 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

What’s new in AMP: NW v1.1?

Added the final missing 4,532 KM², completing the 10m coverage area!

