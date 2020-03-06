FlyingIron Simulations Requests Feedback On Aircraft State

We'd love to hear your feedback with regards to state-saving in X-Plane 11. We're defining it as: anything related to the aircraft that is saved during/after flight and loaded in on the next flight. This may include switch/lever positions, aircraft related settings/preferences, tablet settings, weapon loadouts and aircraft state (battery charge, fuel dilution state, etc.).

We want to know: How important is state-saving to you as a virtual pilot, do you like/not like it and if so which of the above elements are most valuable to you?

Your feedback will help shape our development priorities and options.

Pictured: Some WIP materials tests and gear bay progression.

