  • Canadian Xpress June 2020 Monthly Challenge

    RAF Ascension Island airfield is jointly operated by the British Royal Air Force (RAF) and the United States Space Force (USSF). The facility is home to the Detachment 2 of the 45th Mission Support Group, part of the U.S. Space Force's 45th Space Wing. It operates a ground tracking station in support of the Eastern Range and rocket launches from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

    Potholes on the runway led to the suspension in April 2017 of all Ministry of Defense South Atlantic Air Bridge Flights between RAF Mount Pleasant and RAF Brize Norton until at least 2019/2020. An Airbus A330 aircraft operated by AirTanker Services on behalf of the Ministry of Defense (United Kingdom) carried out those flights although a limited number of commercial passenger tickets were available. Those flights now travel via Cape Verde. Planes for emergency medical evacuation flights and the newly established monthly charter flight to Saint Helena Airport are not impacted given the size of aircraft used. Essential personnel and equipment are also exempt from the suspension.

    While A330s are for now unable to land at the airport, the United States military continues to maintain a weekly flight between the island and Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, only for the use of its personnel, while the MV Ascension supply ship regularly services US facilities. A C-17 for the UK's MoD lands there at Ascension once a month for its own personnel.

    Your mission is to fly from Guararapes (SBRF) to Ascension Aux AB (FHAW) with either the Canadian Xpress Airbus A330-200, Airbus A330-300 or Boeing C-17 Globemaster III freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The June 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian XpressA® pilots from June 3rd, 2020 until June 29th, 2020.

