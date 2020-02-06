  • Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-02-2020 03:57 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

    Jose Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Jose Joaquín de Olmedo; IATA: GYE, ICAO: SEGU) is the airport serving Guayaquil, the capital of the Guayas Province and the second most populous city in Ecuador. It is the second busiest airport in Ecuador.

    In July 2014 the airport domestic area was enlarged; now the airport is capable of handling up to 7.5 million passengers per year. An exit tax is levied on all international tickets, however it is no longer required to pay at the window when exiting the country.

    Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

    Features

    • Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
    • Emblematic buildings of the Guayaquil City
    • Real autogen update
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • SODE jetways and objects
    • Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX, Vector, Open LC South America, FreemeshX
    • 3D grass
    • Taxi 3D lights
    • Military and cargo buildings

    Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

    Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

    Purchase Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport for FSX
    Purchase Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport for P3D v4/v5

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sim-wings simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: HoldMyBeer Releases SR22T As Freeware

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?20777-HoldMyBeer-Releases-SR22T-As-Freeware

    Last Post By: shaned Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    astamps3

    Flight Simulator Does Not Run

    Thread Starter: astamps3

    Hi Mates Does anyone know what's going on with Flight Simulator. I have FS Gold edition. I have a new Dell with Win 10. Game won't run on this...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post
    aharon

    Super 27 Jet Comes To Rescue

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, On May/June/July 2016, areas of Fort McMurray had worst forest fires in history that destroyed and burnt...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:25 PM Go to last post
    GZ3DV8

    Help with CLS DC-10

    Thread Starter: GZ3DV8

    Hello, I can get all of the switches I need for autopilot to work with my FSX, CLS DC-10 except for the right side CMD (switch 2). Any suggestions as...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 01:18 PM Go to last post