Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

Jose Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Jose Joaquín de Olmedo; IATA: GYE, ICAO: SEGU) is the airport serving Guayaquil, the capital of the Guayas Province and the second most populous city in Ecuador. It is the second busiest airport in Ecuador.
In July 2014 the airport domestic area was enlarged; now the airport is capable of handling up to 7.5 million passengers per year. An exit tax is levied on all international tickets, however it is no longer required to pay at the window when exiting the country.
Features
- Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images
- Emblematic buildings of the Guayaquil City
- Real autogen update
- Airport objects
- Optimized for good performance
- SODE jetways and objects
- Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX, Vector, Open LC South America, FreemeshX
- 3D grass
- Taxi 3D lights
- Military and cargo buildings
