Sierrasim - SEGU Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Airport

Jose Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Internacional Jose Joaquín de Olmedo; IATA: GYE, ICAO: SEGU) is the airport serving Guayaquil, the capital of the Guayas Province and the second most populous city in Ecuador. It is the second busiest airport in Ecuador.

In July 2014 the airport domestic area was enlarged; now the airport is capable of handling up to 7.5 million passengers per year. An exit tax is levied on all international tickets, however it is no longer required to pay at the window when exiting the country.

Features

Photo-realistic ground textures based on aerial images

Emblematic buildings of the Guayaquil City

Real autogen update

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

SODE jetways and objects

Compatibility with: Orbx, GSX, Vector, Open LC South America, FreemeshX

3D grass

Taxi 3D lights

Military and cargo buildings

