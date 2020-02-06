HoldMyBeer Releases SR22T As Freeware

Developers Ben Willim (Shorty) and Till Vennefrohne (Mokny) over at HoldMyBeer have released their SR22T as freeware:

The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four- or five-seat composite aircraft built from 2001 by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. It is a development of the Cirrus SR20, with a larger wing, higher fuel capacity, and a more powerful, 310-horsepower (231 kW) engine.

The SR22T simulation comes with a great 3D-Model, including outside elements like TANIS, GPU, chocks, covers and tiedowns.

Features

Animated 3D model

EVS (outside camera)

Load Manager

Moving Airport map

AviTab integration

ASXP integration

VATSIM / IVAO integration

Failures based on wear and tear

Birdstrike simulation

Custom Sounds

Custom Particle Effects

ADSB Map

VSD Vertical Situation Display

Aerodrome Information System

KeyPad to quickly enter/change the Flightplan

Quick-Select of ILS Frequencies

Quick-Select of ATC Frequencies

Pilot Health simulation

Digital Checklists in the G1000

Icing simulation

Paint kit

holdmybeer.at/thepub