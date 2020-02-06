HoldMyBeer Releases SR22T As Freeware

Developers Ben Willim (Shorty) and Till Vennefrohne (Mokny) over at HoldMyBeer have released their SR22T as freeware:
The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four- or five-seat composite aircraft built from 2001 by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. It is a development of the Cirrus SR20, with a larger wing, higher fuel capacity, and a more powerful, 310-horsepower (231 kW) engine.
The SR22T simulation comes with a great 3D-Model, including outside elements like TANIS, GPU, chocks, covers and tiedowns.
Features
- Animated 3D model
- EVS (outside camera)
- Load Manager
- Moving Airport map
- AviTab integration
- ASXP integration
- VATSIM / IVAO integration
- Failures based on wear and tear
- Birdstrike simulation
- Custom Sounds
- Custom Particle Effects
- ADSB Map
- VSD Vertical Situation Display
- Aerodrome Information System
- KeyPad to quickly enter/change the Flightplan
- Quick-Select of ILS Frequencies
- Quick-Select of ATC Frequencies
- Pilot Health simulation
- Digital Checklists in the G1000
- Icing simulation
- Paint kit
vBulletin Message