Globall Art – CYVR Vancouver International Airport for X-Plane

    Vancouver International Airport (CYVR) is an international airport in Richmond, British Columbia. It is located 12 km (7.5 mi) from Downtown Vancouver. It is the second busiest airport in Canada by aircraft movements (306,799) and passengers (25.9 million), behind Toronto Pearson International Airport. It is often described as a trans-Pacific hub, with more direct flights to China than any other airport in North America or Europe. It is a hub for Air Canada and WestJet, and an operating base for Air Transat. Vancouver International Airport is one of eight Canadian airports that have US Border Preclearance facilities. It is also one of the few major international airports to have a terminal for scheduled floatplanes.

    Features

    • Accurate replica of CYVR – Vancouver International Airport, updated 2020.
    • Precise modeling based on original references, photos and others research.
    • Customized runways, lines and taxiways, with ambient occlusion included in the textures.
    • Sun reflections effects on pavement.
    • Fingers Auto Gate with VGDS
    • Static objects, vehicles and aircraft are present in this scenery.
    • Avenues and streets with personalized and standard vehicle traffic.
    • HDR lighting with custom night textures.
    • Custom textures with ambient occlusion.
    • Animated ground traffic and default aircraft traffic.
    • Custom Approach Lights (ALS) systems.
    • Included taxi routes for aircraft.
    • Taxi routes configured to WT3 plugin.
    • Airliners configured Ramp Start.
    • De-Ice Signboard best configured to ZIBO 738 (complete) an other aircraft (Signboard).
    • Winter texture – only the airport area.
    • Stop Bars lights.

