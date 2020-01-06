  • VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations FA Tensor 600X WIP

    Nels_Anderson
    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations FA Tensor 600X WIP

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': FA Tensor 600X Project - some New Work-In-Progress screen shots!

    Reminder: The Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Gyroplane is the upcoming VSKYLABS Gyrocopter project for X-Plane 11, and it is part of the VSKYLABS 2020 releases road-map.

    The FA Tensor 600X is introducing a state of the art two-seat gyroplane which is featuring innovative design and utilizing the latest gyroplane technology.

    The VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X project is introducing a highly defined, VR optimized simulation model of the Tensor 600X Gyroplane for X-Plane 11. It is being developed specifically for use with X-Plane 11 Experimental flight model environment. One of the main development goals of this project is to achieve the most realistic gyroplane flight dynamics, performance and handling characteristics in X-Plane 11.

    In the attached screen shots, there is a glimpse into the evolving cockpit environment. As the real-world FA Tensor 600X is an evolving prototype, the VSKYLABS Tensor 600X will introduce several experimental aspects along its development road-map, such as various instrument panel configurations.

    Stay tuned for more!

    Development Notice: The development of the VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project for X-Plane flight simulator was approved by "Fraundorfer Aeronautics". VSKYLABS is developing this add-on project independently, with information from "Fraundorfer Aeronautics" regarding development details of the Tensor 600X.

    Fraundorfer Aero Web Site

