Ultra Weather XP Beta Applications Now Open

Ultra Weather XP UWXP v2.6 Beta test Application has started. If you are interested and have time to do a complete test and would like to be in the Beta Application please contact [email protected]. Your order number is required. Your operation system too needs to be in the first contact. Beta testers are limited to only 9 users. We will choose 3 users for each system including one user with VR set. Windows, or Mac or Linux with VR User required.

Full version not yet released.

