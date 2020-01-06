SimToolKitPro Details On Update

So it's been a while since I've managed to stream or post any real update so here's a fairly sizeable one, the confirmed feature list for 0.6. I'm hoping to start limited testing of the update late next week with a view to have it out as soon as I can in a stable state to everyone. This may not even be an exhaustive list!

Confirmed 0.6 Features

New data storage system; Data now stored in a single file database, improves speed and compatibility with online sync system

Online account and sync/backup

XP11 Linux Plugin; Still struggling with a Mac XP11 plugin but we'll get there

Mac and Linux STKP Client; Official releases of the STKP client for Mac and Linux

Streaming Overlay Designer; Fully customise the streaming overlay with variables, custom CSS and custom code

Internal App Server; Will allow web access to your OFP and flight data from any mobile/tablet device on the same network

New web site; Full new web site for STKP including account area with instant data export and account management including deletion

SimConnect server; Alternative to FSUIPC server in use at the moment, will become the default client, FSUIPC will still be available

Huge Performance increase in RAM usage; Around 40% drop in used RAM by removing a lot of information from immediate storage

Multi computer account sync

Diversion/Alternate Support

Automated fuel tracking and recording with flight logs

Automated log completion based on improved sim integration

Improved scenery detection for P3D

Map 2 will be the default map, Map 1 will still be available in settings

STKP Charts; ChartFox replacement/alternative as reversion in core modules means ChartFox will no longer work. More to come on this later

Random flight generator; Select an aircraft in your fleet, then a duration and STKP will find a matching flight (can be filtered by scenery owned too)

Other Features/Fixes

Dispatcher now shows units and OFP type without having to dig into the advanced table

Custom twitch commands for the bot

Improved performance on logs/fleet

Probably a crap load more fixes here too before it ships but ive been busy!

