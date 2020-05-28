  • Last Chance - Taburet Memorial Day Sale Ends Today

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 05-31-2020 05:00 AM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Taburet Memorial Day Sale

    Ending today scenery designer Taburet announces a Memorial Day Sale on all products in the FlightSim.Com Store. For a limited time you can save 20% on a variety of scenery and mesh designed specifically for X-Plane 11 and Aerofly FS 2, and just recently for P3D v5 too.

    In X-Plane explore the mountainous areas around Telluride, Nepal, Mount Rainer or Mont Blanc. Visit cities like Richmond, Charlotte, Brussels, Lisbon, Los Angeles or Tampa. See improved mesh in the USA, Sweden, Spain or Switzerland. In Aerofly FS2 visit mountainous Nepal, Telluride or Austria, the colorful Canary Islands or Scotland, Spain and Portugal. Check out all the offerings from Taburet now.

    Shop Taburet Add-ons

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020
    Tags: sale, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beechcraft boeing boeing 747 bristol c-47 canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx pa-38 piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale simworks studios taburet tomahawk traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan washington x-plane x-plane 11 x-plane mobile xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rebrecs

    C-17 kicking my rump

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    I am not a pilot. I have about 400 hours on FSX. I crashed about 90 times before I landed anything successfully. After I started catching on, I...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 04:51 AM Go to last post
    Bwoinbeerr

    REX Site Down

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Hi all Been trying to open the rexsimulations site for some days now, but no luck. Is there some problem with their website? Verstuurd vanaf...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 04:46 AM Go to last post
    liner simpilot

    MACH 1 Sky Harbor 2020 gray ground

    Thread Starter: liner simpilot

    Hi everyone in Flt sim, hope all is well with this virus. I installed the Mach 1 Sky Harbor scenery per readme file. I had Sky Harbor 2019 per there...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 04:39 AM Go to last post
    Propwash

    Change runway numbers

    Thread Starter: Propwash

    I have noticed recently that the runway numbers at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl (RCTP) have changed. The original runway 05L has been changed to 05 and 05R...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 04:37 AM Go to last post