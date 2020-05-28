Airwego Virtual Airline Group New Web Site

It is a little over twenty years ago since our first web site was published and the Airwego Virtual Airline Group has this month moved to a brand new web site.

The original concept took shape in the final months of 2019 and has been developed through 2020. Very much at the heart of the project was to make the core content of the VA easily accessible in an "easy on the eye" design concept.

A "Pilot Dashboard" presents our crew with an overview of their VA membership showing their virtual logbook, flights they have booked along with a snapshot of their VA Awards and Tour progress.

Our extensively revised Tour suite compliments our comprehensive set of schedules operating from our twenty bases flying aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier and Embraer. All of our aircraft are available for both prominent freeware and payware aircraft via our easy to navigate Download centre.

Also available from our Download Centre is our custom flight tracking software - Compass2020. This brand new program has been developed "in house" and compliments our web site based Crew Centre in firstly, assisting in vital pre-flight preparation, tracking your flight and ultimately logging your flight in our databases all with minimal "key presses" so you can focus on enjoying your flight.

Compass2020 will also assist in ensuring that all of our flight-plans are accurate as our internal reporting systems will flag if a route different from those in our database is entered and used prompting a review against current navigational databases.

Supporting the release of Compass2020 is comprehensive user documentation detailing it's usage following a long standing convention in the VA of making our hobby as accessible to as wide a range of people as we can.

We understand that at first glance flight simulation can appear complex and to some extent exclusive however we firmly believe in creating a friendly environment in which all are welcome. This maxim is applied throughout the Airwego Virtual Airline Group manifesting itself in easy to install aircraft, detailed resources on how to expand your knowledge of virtual aviation and from our experienced Staff Team (with over fifty years of experience) a desire to share our knowledge.

If you would like to find out more about Airwego Virtual Airline Group then visit our web site.

www.airwego.uk

Airwego Virtual Airline Group - Flying the Compass since 2000.