Rolling Cumulus Software--Coming in First Week of June

    Rolling Cumulus

    Continuing with our 2020 Bush Flying Series "Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels", episode II "Papua New Guinea, Salomon Islands And Further On" will be ready for the first week of June.

    Twenty first time on our sims airstrips in the deep mountains, shores and valleys await bush pilots who will encounter the very common "short, uphill and just very dangerous" airfields in these remote jungles. A treat you will come often to test your flying skills.

    Check some of the Airfields.

    Roling Cumulus

    Roling Cumulus

    Roling Cumulus

    Learn More Here
    Shop Rolling Cumulus at the FlightSim.Com Store

