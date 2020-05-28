Rolling Cumulus Software--Coming in First Week of June

Continuing with our 2020 Bush Flying Series "Grass & Dirt On Your Wheels", episode II "Papua New Guinea, Salomon Islands And Further On" will be ready for the first week of June.

Twenty first time on our sims airstrips in the deep mountains, shores and valleys await bush pilots who will encounter the very common "short, uphill and just very dangerous" airfields in these remote jungles. A treat you will come often to test your flying skills.

